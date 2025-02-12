India Inc records $9-bn worth 217 pacts in January

New Delhi: India’s deal activity started the year on a strong note with 217 agreements worth $9 billion in January, a report showed on Tuesday. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) deals witnessed a 19 per cent increase in volumes over December 2024, according to Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker.

Encouragingly, deal values surged 66 per cent, driven by significant deals in the billion-dollar club and $100 million-plus category.

“The Indian deal landscape is poised for a strong 2025, with January’s numbers setting a positive tone. The growth in the deal activity, the surge in big ticket deals and the increased deal activity across key sectors like retail, IT, and pharma, all point to a promising year ahead,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat. Indian businesses’ ambitions for domestic and global expansions and resilience of the domestic markets will continue to be the main themes. India’s M&A landscape witnessed a notable uptick in January, with 69 deals valued at $5.4 billion.