India Inc seeks tax rationalisation

New Delhi: India Inc on Friday hailed the Economic Survey saying it expects a stable macroeconomic environment and looks forward to rationalisation of the tax structure in the Budget to drive consumption through higher disposable income.

Most industry experts agreed with the survey's economic growth projection for India ranging from 6.3-6.8 per cent for 2025-26, anticipating that Saturday's Union Budget will provide an impetus to boost consumption and investment demand. Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President of FICCI, said, "It is heartening to note the emphasis the Economic Survey has placed on 'deregulation' and furthering the agenda of ease of doing business in the country." Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General at CII, stated that the survey makes a comprehensive, in-depth and far-reaching analysis of current economic developments which would be critical for well-informed, evidence-based and futuristic policy-making for "a new India".