India needs USD2.64-trillion investment to meet SDGs by 2030: Standard Chartered SDG Investment Map

India needs a whopping USD 2.64 trillion investment to meet the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030, says a report titled Opportunity2030: The Standard Chartered SDG Investment Map. The need is offering the private sector investment the opportunity of over USD 1.12 trillion by 2030. The total investment that the country needs to make by 2030 is USD 2,633.9 billion.

The report reveals an almost USD 10 trillion (USD9.668 trillion) opportunity for private-sector investors across all emerging markets to help achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It says the investors can invest in three infrastructure-focused goals between now and 2030, namely:

* SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.

* SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy.

* SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure across emerging markets.

India SDG Investment Grid

Segment Total Investment Private Investment Clean Energy USD 1,558.8 billion USD 701.5 billion Transport infrastructure USD 505.5 billion USD 176.9 billion Digital Access USD 377.4 billion USD 226.5 billion Clean Water and Sanitation USD 192.2 billion USD 19.2 billion

Key Findings:



Universal access to Power represents the greatest investment opportunity of USD 4.226 trillion for the private sector in all emerging markets by 2030. It is followed by transport infrastructure: USD 3.674 trillion; Digital Access: USD 1.642 trillion and Clean Water and Sanitation: USD125.4 billion.

In respect to a private investment opportunity, the report says India and China has a lot of opportunities. The estimated potential private investment opportunities in these two countries stand in India: USD1.124 trillion and China: USD2.829 trillion.

To achieve universal access to electricity by 2030, key SDG 7 indicator, the greatest private-sector opportunities are found in India: USD701.5 billion, Indonesia: USD147.5 billion and Bangladesh: USD73.9 billion.

The next largest investment opportunities for improving transport infrastructure and digital access are in India: USD176.9 billion and USD226.5 billion respectively.