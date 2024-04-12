India pips China, Germany in digital service exports

New Delhi: India registered a 17 per cent jump in the export of digitally delivered services to a staggering $257 billion to become the world's fourth-largest exporter in the segment in 2023, according to the latest Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).



India’s growth rate was much higher than the 4 per cent increase posted by China and Germany. According to WTO estimates, global exports of digitally delivered services rose to $4.25 trillion in 2023, up 9 per cent year-on-year, accounting for 13.8 per cent of world exports of goods and services.

Unlike trade in goods, which fell in 2023 globally and in all regions, exports of digitally delivered services continued to thrive. In Europe and Asia (which hold a global share of 52.4 per cent and 23.8 per cent, respectively) exports rose by 11 per cent and 9 per cent, the report said.