Live
- UpStudy: The Smart Solution for Homework Hassles
- Actress Rithika and models inaugurate Sutraa Lifestyle Exhibition
- Loud campaign
- Faculty students celebrated english literature day in Government Degree College
- Huge fire accident.. Shops of street vendors burnt in the fire
- Pawan Kalyan promises to protect the coastal area from sea erosion
- EC Transfers Two Senior IPS Officers in AP ahead of Elections
- DMK analysis predicts victory for INDIA bloc in TN but concedes gains for BJP and NDA too
- India showcasing innovative technologies at World Energy Congress
- IPL 2024: Mitchell comes in for Ravindra as Lucknow opt to bowl first against Chennai
Just In
India showcasing innovative technologies at World Energy Congress
India is showcasing its innovative technologies and power generation practices at the 26th World Energy Congress, being held in the Netherlands from April 22 to 25.
Rotterdam: India is showcasing its innovative technologies and power generation practices at the 26th World Energy Congress, being held in the Netherlands from April 22 to 25.
The India Pavilion at the Congress is reinforcing the country's commitment to environmental conservation on the global stage. Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas are participating in the India Pavilion, giving a collective testimony to the country's leadership in global energy transition.
The Pavilion was jointly inaugurated by Secretary, Ministry of Power Pankaj Agarwal and Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Reenat Sandhu.
Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Srikant Nagulapalli and CMDs and other senior officials of participating organizations such as NTPC, POWERGRID, PFC, REC, NHPC, SECI, IREDA, ONGC, and World Energy Council India are attending the event.