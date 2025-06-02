India stands out as a Global Fintech Bright Spot as Credit Demand Surges: BCG Report

Global fintech is entering a new era of maturity and momentum. According to a new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and QED Investors , Fintech’s Next Chapter: Scaled Winners and Emerging Disruptors, the sector has emerged from a tough funding environment stronger, more disciplined, and with greater growth prospects than ever.

In 2024, fintech revenues grew by 21%—up from 13% in 2023—marking a threefold acceleration over the financial services industry at large. Meanwhile, the average EBITDA margin of public fintechs climbed to 16%, and 69% of public fintechs are now profitable. Importantly, much of this performance is being driven by a new class of scaled players generating $500 million or more in annual revenue. These now account for approximately 60% of total fintech revenues.

“Global fintech is entering a new phase—defined by profitability, disciplined growth, and AI-led innovation. In 2024 alone, fintech revenues grew by 21%, nearly 3x the pace of traditional financial services, and 69% of public fintechs turned profitable, with average EBITDA margins reaching 16%. India is a critical part of this growth story. The Asia-Pacific region (excluding China) contributed 10% ($22 billion) to global scaled fintech revenues, with India emerging as a standout market—driven by a young, digital-first population and public digital rails like UPI, which processed over 100 billion transactions last year. Yet, vast white spaces remain—only ~2–3% of global deposit and lending revenue pools have been penetrated by fintechs, mirroring the opportunity in India across banking & insurance with only ~4-5% and ~1-2% revenue penetration by fintechs, respectively.

The next generation of Indian fintechs must seize this moment: by embedding agentic AI at the core, leveraging India’s digital infrastructure, and solving for underserved segments with sustainable economics.”, said Yashraj Erande, India Leader, Financial Institutions Practice, and Global Leader, Fintech Practice, BCG

“A class of scaled fintechs is coming of age. Investors are demanding greater maturity, and regulators want more accountability,” said Deepak Goyal, a managing director and senior partner at BCG. “Meanwhile, emerging disruptors are harnessing next-generation technologies like agentic AI and pioneering new business models, pushing established players to continuously innovate.”

As Revenues Jump, Fintech Is Ready for Even More Growth

Among the key findings of the report:

Fintech revenues surged 21% in 2024, outpacing the 6% growth rate of incumbent financial services players

Public fintech profitability jumped, with EBITDA margins rising from 12% to 16%, and 69% of public fintechs now in the black.

AI is already reshaping the industry: Many early-stage fintechs are ahead of their larger peers in leveraging AI—particularly for software development. Agentic AI is the next wave of disruption, and will change the game in commerce, vertical SaaS, and personal financial management.

Fintechs are IPO-ready, but patient: 150 private fintechs founded before 2016 with over $500 million in cumulative equity remain on the sidelines, with many poised to go public.

Massive white space remains: Fintechs still penetrate only 3% of global banking and insurance revenue pools—leaving vertical and geographic gaps to be filled.

Challenger banks are scaling fast: 24 institutions with over $500 million in annual revenues are growing deposits at 37% annually—30 percentage points higher than traditional banks.

Private credit is emerging as a key tailwind for fintech lending, establishing itself as a core funding partner. A $280 billion white-space opportunity remains for private credit funds to acquire fintech-originated loans.

“Fintechs are winning in spaces where traditional banks have largely ceded the competitive ground, such as banking for lower-income households and buy now, pay later,” said Nigel Morris, managing partner at QED Investors. “Fintechs are growing three times faster than incumbents as they leverage digital distribution channels and increasingly utilize AI. Having emerged from the last two years with stronger fundamental unit economics and high net promoter scores, it’s easy to see why there’s an appetite for IPO-ready companies that deliver profitable growth. Fintech is ushering in a new era in financial services.”

Strategic Imperatives for the New Chapter of Fintech

The report outlines clear calls to action for fintech founders, investors, regulators, and banks—each critical to unlocking the next phase of industry growth:

For Fintechs. Scaled leaders must double down on the fundamentals and focus on their home markets while embedding AI at the heart of their business models. Fintech players should also remain alert to the right M&A opportunities.

For Investors. Capital should diversify into underpenetrated areas like financial infrastructure and in regions that are primed for growth (Middle East, Africa, parts of Latin America and Asia-Pacific.). Investors should push for faster AI adoption and disciplined growth.

For Regulators. Clarity, speed, and harmonization are now essential. Without agile regulation around AI and digital assets, innovation is at risk of stagnating. Governments also have a unique opportunity to spur growth through digital public infrastructure.

For Banks. Banks should partner with fintechs in areas like financial infrastructure where it makes strategic sense. At the same time, they must embrace AI with purpose and the desire for experimentation. Banks should also have a strategy for digital assets.







