India-UK FTA During PM Modi’s Visit Marks New Era for ‘Make in India’: TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company today welcomed the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day official visit to Britain. The landmark agreement is expected to double bilateral trade from USD 60 billion to USD 120 billion by 2030, and is a significant step forward in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

The FTA is poised to open new global frontiers for Indian manufacturing and design, especially under the Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative. For TVS Motor Company, the agreement comes at a pivotal time as it prepares to launch a new line of Norton Motorcycles in the UK, following its strategic acquisition of the iconic British brand.

Welcoming this FTA, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said “We are deeply inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and his unwavering commitment to making India a global manufacturing and design powerhouse. The signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is a pivotal moment—it opens new frontiers for Indian companies to take ‘Make in India’ to the world. We are particularly excited given the launch of new Norton vehicles this year, which will benefit from the strengthening of trade links between India and the UK. It energises our global ambitions and strengthens our resolve to build world-class products and brands.”

TVS Motor believes the India-UK FTA will create immense opportunities for Indian companies to expand their global footprint while showcasing the country's innovation and engineering excellence on a larger platform.