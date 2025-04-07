Indian Company BUSINESSNEXT Outperforms Microsoft, Salesforce in Global CRM Landscape

New Delhi: India-based deep IP platform BUSINESSNEXT has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Wave™: Customer Relationship Management Software for Financial Services, Q1 2025. Outperforming global tech giants such as Microsoft and Salesforce, BUSINESSNEXT secured the highest score for its offerings among all evaluated CRM providers in financial services, underlining its industry expertise and AI-driven innovations.

The Forrester Wave™ is one of the most trusted and widely referenced industry reports, providing financial institutions with in-depth insights to guide technology investment decisions. BUSINESSNEXT’s position as a ‘Leader’ in the report is based on several key factors, including:

Nishant Singh, CEO & Founder, BUSINESSNEXT

AI-Powered Autonomous Financial Journeys: A market-leading vision that seamlessly integrates AI-driven customization with human intervention, prioritizing AI-powered analytics, financial services AI agents, and a custom AI-enabled app builder.

Received highest rating for AI capabilities AI Capabilities: A blend of predictive, generative, and agentic AI tailored to enhance contextualized customer engagement and automation in financial services.

Exceptional Customer Feedback: BUSINESSNEXT received the highest user adoption rating among all vendors, praised for its out-of-the-box financial services workflows, ease of customization, and responsive account management.

Commenting on this achievement, Nishant Singh, Founder and CEO, BUSINESSNEXT, said,

"The global CRM landscape is evolving rapidly, with AI and automation reshaping the financial services industry. The Forrester Wave™ for Financial Services CRM is the most competitive benchmark in this space, and it is remarkable to see an Indian company securing the top position. This recognition is not just a win for BUSINESSNEXT but a testament to India’s deep-tech capabilities, proving that we are ready to develop world-class products that outperform global players."

Rahul Sheth, Head of Marketing at, BUSINESSNEXT, added,

“The feedback highlighted in the report indicates that customers today expect more than just digital banking—they demand hyper-personalized, and seamless experiences across all channels. The BFSI sector is at a pivotal moment where AI, automation, and data-driven insights are no longer optional but essential to delivering real-time, contextual engagement. Therefore, financial institutions must go beyond traditional CRMs to anticipate needs, enable faster decisions, and support autonomous journeys. This recognition reinforces our commitment to empower financial services with technology that meets these evolving expectations”.

With this recognition, BUSINESSNEXT continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven CRM solutions, empowering financial institutions to stay ahead in an era of digital transformation.