Indian Oil lines up Rs 4-trn capex
India's top fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation will invest over Rs 4 lakh crore in this decade to expand oil refining and petrochemical business as well as in energy transition projects as part of a plan to become a '360-degree energy company', its Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said on Friday.
IndianOil will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in expanding capacity to refine and turn crude oil into fuel and a staggering Rs 2.4 lakh crore in projects that will help it achieve net-zero carbon emissions from its operations. Another Rs 60,000 crore is planned to be invested in setting up a giant petrochemical complex at Paradip in Odisha. These investments will help the company continue to meet the rising energy needs of a fast-expanding economy while also treading on the path of the energy transition, he told company shareholders at the annual general meeting.