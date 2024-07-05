Indian Steel Association Announces 2nd Edition of ISA Steel InfraBuild Summit 2024 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India: Following the successful inaugural edition of the ISA Steel InfraBuild Summit in Lucknow, the Indian Steel Association (ISA) is pleased to announce the second edition of the ISA Steel InfraBuild Summit (IBS 2024). This prestigious event is scheduled for July 5, 2024, at the Hotel Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Hitec City, Hyderabad.

Steel, often referred to as the backbone of modern civilization, is a testimony to human innovation and resilience. It has been instrumental in shaping our cities, our infrastructure, and our industries. Due to its strong flexibility and adaptable versatility, steel has become the choice of many architects and builders. Steel is recognized for being economical, green, faster in delivery, and reduced time of completion for early benefits and lower social cost, making it an ideal material for modern infrastructure projects.

The 2nd ISA Steel InfraBuild Summit 2024 aims to accelerate the development and delivery of infrastructure in India, with a special focus on the state of Andhra Pradesh and its surrounding regions. The one-day summit will explore the current landscape of steel construction practices, addressing challenges, solutions, advancements, and the benefits of further integrating steel-based structures into the construction and infrastructure sectors.



The event is supported by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, and the World Steel Association. It will feature prominent speakers such as Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha , Secretary - Steel, Government of India; Mr. Naveen Jindal, President of the Indian Steel Association and Hon’ble MP (Lok Sabha); Mr. Amarendu Prakash, Chairman of the Steel Authority of India Ltd.; and Mr. Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director & CEO of JSW Steel Ltd., and other dignitaries. The event will witness the participation of who’s who from the Indian steel industry along with prominent builders, architects, project management and structural consultants, construction firms, and top infrastructure companies specializing in railways, metro systems, bridges, and airports.

The event will mark the release of the Knowledge Report titled “Economical, Greener and Always Faster, Steel: Shaping the Future” a collaborative effort between the Indian Steel Association and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

Mr. Alok Sahay, Secretary-General and Executive Head at the Indian Steel Association, remarked, “The ISA Steel InfraBuild Summit 2024 is a vital platform for discussing the significant role of steel in the future of construction and infrastructure in India. Our theme, 'Economical, Greener, and Always Faster - Steel: Shaping the Future,' reflects our commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and innovation. We are confident that the summit will provide valuable insights and foster collaboration among stakeholders to drive the growth of steel usage in the infrastructure sector.”



For more information about the ISA Steel InfraBuild Summit 2024, please visit the official website: www.isa-infrabuildsummit.com