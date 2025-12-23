India’s 5G surge crosses 400 mn subscribers, redefining global digital growth

Hyderabad: As the curtains draw on 2025, India has firmly established itself as a global titan in the telecommunications sector. Propelled by the most rapid infrastructure rollout in history, the nation’s 5G adoption has reached a phenomenal milestone, crossing 400 million subscribers. This surge now represents roughly 32% of India’s total mobile subscriptions, positioning the country as a primary engine for global digital growth.

While the global 5G landscape is expanding, India’s growth trajectory remains unparalleled. By the end of 2025, total global 5G subscriptions are expected to reach approximately 2.9 billion, accounting for roughly one-third of all mobile subscriptions worldwide. China continues to hold the lead with over 1.1 billion subscribers, but India is closing the gap at a record pace. From reaching 365 million users in July 2025, the Indian market is projected to skyrocket to 1 billion subscribers by 2030, eventually hitting 1.1 billion by 2031.

Jio Leads the Charge

At the heart of this revolution is Reliance Jio, which has emerged not just as an Indian leader but as a global technology powerhouse. In September 2025, Jio surpassed the historic 500 million mobile subscriber mark. By October 31, that number grew further to 510 million, adding approximately 30 million new users in the first ten months of the year alone. In the 5G space alone, Jio’s user base is set to reach 240 million by the end of 2025. 5G traffic now accounts for 50% of Jio’s total wireless data traffic. In the first nine months of 2025, the network carried a staggering 162 Exabytes (162 billion GB) of data. The average Jio user now consumes 38.7 GB of data per month, a sharp rise from 32.3 GB at the start of the year, driven almost entirely by the migration to 5G.

Continues dominance in Telugu States

Reliance Jio has cemented its position as the undisputed digital leader in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, closing 2025 with a wireless subscriber base of over 3.2 crore in the region.