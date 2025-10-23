Live
- Dulquer brings back retro charm in ‘Ammadive’ from ‘Kaantha’
- 2nd ODI: Never easy when you drop a couple of chances while defending, says Gill
- ‘Modi’s Mission’: New book on Prime Minister’s journey from Vadnagar to PMO to be unveiled tomorrow
- Over 80 pc women believe more female tech leaders can improve workplace culture: Report
- Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, and Rituals to Celebrate the Four-Day Festival of the Sun God
- When Boney Kapoor shared how he blew up the market for his late wife Sridevi
- Air Chief Marshal pays respects as Guru Gobind Singh's sacred footwear sets off on grand yatra
- It reminded me of 2008: Gilchrist reminisces first meeting with Rohit in Adelaide
- UPI clocks highest ever single-day payments of Rs 1.02 lakh crore as GST rate cuts spur demand
- Cochin Shipyard delivers first indigenous anti-submarine vessel Mahe to Indian Navy
India’s EV growth accelerates with multi-fuel push: Report
New Delhi: India is rapidly moving toward sustainable mobility through a mix of electric, hybrid, and alternative fuel vehicles, a new report said on...
New Delhi: India is rapidly moving toward sustainable mobility through a mix of electric, hybrid, and alternative fuel vehicles, a new report said on Thursday.
The data compiled by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), titled “Automotive Electrification in India Market Report,” was released under IESA’s e-mobility initiative, the India Electric Mobility Council (IEMC).
As the world’s fourth-largest automobile producer, India is at a crucial turning point in its automotive journey.
The report highlights that while petrol and diesel vehicles still dominate the roads, the shift toward cleaner mobility is gaining strong momentum.
Government policies, industry investments, and rising consumer awareness are all pushing the country toward a more sustainable transport future.
Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, are leading the way in electric vehicle (EV) adoption.
These states together account for more than half of India’s total EV sales. They are actively supporting the transition by promoting local EV manufacturing, improving charging infrastructure, and creating dedicated mobility clusters.
The IESA report points out that India’s journey toward cleaner transport is unique because it is following a multi-fuel, multi-pathway approach.
Alongside battery-powered electric vehicles, there is growing interest in compressed natural gas (CNG), hybrid, flex-fuel, and hydrogen-powered vehicles.
Each of these technologies plays a role in reducing emissions and addressing different transportation needs.
To support this shift, the government’s upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFÉ 3) norms, set to take effect from April 2027, will reward automakers that produce more zero- and low-emission vehicles.
These norms introduce new incentives -- known as volume derogation factors -- for vehicles powered by batteries, hybrids, and alternative fuels.
Debmalya Sen, President of IESA, said that policy support is vital for driving this change and shaping consumer choices.
He added that while some states are advancing directly to zero-emission vehicles, others are taking a gradual route through alternative fuels, depending on their market readiness and infrastructure.