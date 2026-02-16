BC community calls for reservation commitment

Nagarkurnool: BC leader Vemula Satyasheela Sagar criticised the BRS party for fielding Reddy Jagruthi president Buttem Madhava Reddy as a councillor candidate in Keshampur of Rangareddy district in the recent municipal elections by issuing him a B-Form. He said the decision shocked the BC community, especially at a time when BC organisations across the state are staging continuous protests demanding 42% reservations in education, employment and legislative bodies. He alleged that Madhava Reddy had filed a petition in court opposing 42% BC reservations and questioned how the BRS could give a party ticket to a person who stood against BC interests. He said the BC voters defeated the candidate and delivered a clear verdict against anti-BC forces. He recalled that in the Panchayat elections held last December, BRS-backed candidates had won several sarpanch posts by competing strongly with the ruling party.

However, in the recent municipal elections, BC voters gave a different verdict, which the BRS state leadership should take seriously.

He demanded that political parties must focus on BC reservations and political empowerment of backward classes if they want better results in future elections.