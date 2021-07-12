India's June retail inflation eases, still over 6%

India's June retail inflation eased up on a sequential basis but still managed to remain above the 6 per cent threshold.

According to the data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped to 6.26 per cent last month from 6.30 per cent in May.



Region wise, the CPI Urban rose to 6.37 per cent last month from 5.91 per cent in May, and the CPI Rural climbed to 6.16 per cent in June from 6.55 per cent in May.



As per the NSO data, the Consumer Food Price Index increased to 5.15 per cent last month from 5.01 per cent in May.

