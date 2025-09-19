India’s Quickest Sale Is Here: Instamart’s Quick India Movement 2025 is Now Live with 50–90%* Off on 50,000+ Products

India’s quickest sale, the Instamart’s Quick India Movement 2025 is now live on the Swiggy and Instamart apps, bringing shoppers 10 days of jaw-dropping savings between 50-90%*off, lightning-fast delivery, and festive cheer.

Shoppers can look forward to massive discounts across categories, the hottest launches, and festive deals from top brands, all delivered in 10 minutes*. With over 50,000 products on offer, Instamart is reimagining festive shopping by bringing the speed and convenience of quick commerce to the season’s biggest offers. From big-ticket gadgets to festive-ready essentials, the Quick India Movement sale will feature brands such as Apple, OnePlus, JBL, Marshall, L’Oréal Paris, D’Decor, Barbie, LEGO, Dove, among others.

Adding to the excitement, Instamart gave consumers the power to vote for their favorite deals to be listed in the sale, resulting in close to half a million gameplays in just one week. The most-voted deals will be available during the Golden Hour, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM daily, including the OnePlus 13R 12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage @ ₹38999, Hammer AirFlow Wireless Airbuds @ ₹349, Cello Opalware Dinner Set (20 pieces) @ ₹799, Ritebite Max Protein bars @ ₹9, among many others.

The sale will also feature hourly price drops giving consumers the chance to snag long-awaited products at unbeatable values.

Commenting on the launch, Amitesh Jha, CEO at Instamart, said, “The Instamart Quick India Movement is the country’s mega‑festive season sale delivering thousands of products at unbeatable value and speed. Consumers can now enjoy the thrill of festive deals and the joy of instant gratification- no more waiting for days for their orders to arrive. The sale starts today, unlocking GST savings early."

Shoppers can look forward to some of the biggest deals of the festive season, with top smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite at ₹16,999 (MRP ₹18,999) and OPPO K13x 5G at ₹12,499 (MRP ₹16,999). Electronics and appliances bring massive savings, including the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) at ₹48,999 (MRP ₹70,790), the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker at ~₹4,999, and smart home must-haves from Philips and Nestasia. Beauty and personal care steals include the Plum Green Tea Face Wash at ₹99 (MRP ₹199), while toy lovers can grab festive favourites from LEGO and Barbie. With unbeatable offers across iPhones, ASUS, and boAt as well, the Quick India Movement Sale is truly a one-stop destination for festive shopping.

Instamart has partnered with leading banks and digital wallets to extend additional savings to customers during the Quick India Movement Sale. Shoppers can avail up to 10% instant discounts* with Axis, ICICI, RBL, HSBC, IDFC, and AU Bank cards, along with an additional 10% cashback for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users. Partnerships with digital wallets further enhance the value proposition, offering ₹100 cashback on PhonePe Credit Card on UPI, up to ₹150 via Amazon Pay, flat ₹50 off with Simpl, and assured cashback of up to ₹200 on MobiKwik.

Brought to customers in partnership with boAt, Philips, Bergner, Pampers, and in association with Airwick and Nestasia, the Quick India Movement Sale brings India’s most loved and trusted brands at unbeatable prices across a wide range of categories.