India’s smartphone boom is here to stay

The Indian smartphone market is expected to be on the growth path next year and comes as a ray of hope after having suffered slumps for two successive years. One of the driving forces for this turnaround is the manner affordable 5G devices and smartphones are being given away by political parties ahead of the upcoming general elections, according to market trackers and industry executives.



IDC India forecast a 5-8% on-year growth in 2024 with shipments expected to hit 148 million units, and Counterpoint Research pegged it at 5% with shipments in the 155-157 million range.

CMR India estimates predict that overall smartphone shipments will grow by 8-9% with 5G shipments anticipated to grow 40% year-on-year, while TechArc expects the growth at 3-4%.

The Indian smartphone market fell in volume terms as demand in the entry-level segment was hit due to adverse macroeconomic factors, which led to higher prices, and the pandemic.

Smartphone shipments in 2020 declined 1.7%, but bounced back in 2021, growing at 7% due to pent-up demand. The market declined 10% in 2022 and is expected to fall or at best be flat in 2023. With the rapid advancements in technology, and the increasing accessibility and affordability of smartphones, it comes as no surprise that their adoption rate is soaring in the country. Whether it is for communication, entertainment, or accessing information, mobile phones have become an integral part of people’s lives.

