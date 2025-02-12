India’s success in ensuring universal access to clean cooking gas example to world: Minister Puri

New Delhi: India’s remarkable success in ensuring universal access to clean cooking gas, backed by smart subsidies and sustainable policies, provides a scalable solution for other developing nations striving to achieve clean cooking access, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Wednesday.

Chairing a 'Ministerial Roundtable on Clean Cooking' on the second day of 'India Energy Week 2025' in the national capital, Minister Puri highlighted India’s success through targeted subsidies, strong political will, digitisation of distribution networks by oil marketing companies (OMCs), and nationwide campaigns promoting cultural shifts towards clean cooking.

The session brought together representatives from Brazil, Tanzania, Malawi, Sudan, and Nepal, and industry leaders, including the International Energy Agency (IEA), Total Energy, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Puri emphasised that India’s model is not only successful but also highly replicable in other Global South nations facing similar energy access challenges.

The Union Minister noted that under India's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), beneficiaries receive LPG access at a highly affordable cost of just 7 cents per day, while other consumers can avail themselves of clean cooking fuel at 15 cents per day. This affordability has been a game-changer in driving widespread adoption.

Doto Mashaka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Tanzania, outlined the strategy to enable 80 per cent of households to transition to clean cooking by 2030, leveraging subsidies and a mix of energy sources, including LPG, natural gas, and biogas.

Dr Mohieldien Naiem Mohamed Saied, Minister of Energy and Oil, Sudan, emphasised the need for private sector engagement to bridge gaps in LPG supply, as the country still imports a significant portion of its energy needs.

Mary Burce Warlick, Deputy Executive Director of IEA noted that India’s success offers valuable lessons for other countries, particularly in tackling challenges related to affordability, access, and infrastructure.

She further emphasised the role of concessional financing and public-private partnerships (PPP) in expanding clean cooking access globally. Addressing cultural acceptance and regulatory adjustments, such as tax reductions, were also highlighted as crucial measures for large-scale adoption.

Responding to the potential of solar cookers in expanding clean cooking technologies across the Global South, Minister Puri highlighted that IOCL’s advanced solar cookers, featuring integrated solar panels, are priced at approximately $500 per unit with no additional costs over their lifecycle.

This initiative aligns with India’s broader efforts to diversify clean cooking options beyond LPG, reinforcing the country’s commitment to reducing reliance on traditional biomass fuels and cutting carbon emissions.