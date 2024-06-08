Indo Pacific Geo Intelligence Forum 2024 to Begin on June 11

The 14th edition of the Indo Pacific Geo-intelligence Forum (IPGF), will begin on 11 June 2024, at the Taj Vivanta, Dwarka, New Delhi. This two-day event (11-12 Jun 2024) will have an exhibition organised alongside where industry will showcase latest geospatial solutions.

Indo Pacific is not just the fastest growing region in the world, but a strategic avenue of trade, commerce, cooperation, shared values and mutual security. Ensuring safety, security and prosperity of this region is a key concern for multiple nations, especially at a time of prevailing geopolitical uncertainty and multi-pronged crises.

"The World order is going through a tectonic shift driven by transitioning geopolitical situations and evolving alliances. Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the new battleground for holding control over world order and resources. India is the largest stakeholder of Indo-Pacific region and equally responsible for protection, prosperity, and peace in this region", says Sanjay Kumar, CEO, Geospatial World.

With the theme, Resilient Multi Domain Regional Security, IPGF 2024 will focus on the convergence of threats and risks across various domains: Land, Air, Sea, Space and Cyberspace.

“The strategic importance of the Indo Pacific in the volatile global security environment underscores the pivotal role of geospatial technologies in enhancing situational awareness and supporting decision-making”, states Lt. Gen (Dr.) AKS Chandele, President, Defence, Internal and Public Safety, Geospatial World.

"Space infrastructure and geo-intelligence is vital for developing key capabilities towards national and regional security”, asserts Kumar.

Actionable geospatial intelligence and its seamless integration in defense applications is essential to obtain near real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Through insightful plenary sessions, panel discussions keynotes, special addresses, the event will throw light on the various aspects needed for resilient security architectures and frameworks in the region.

Over the past few years, there has been a marked transformation in the arena of national defense and security, particularly since the war in Ukraine. Geospatial intelligence, open-source intelligence and satellite imagery have become increasingly critical for defense.

Space and Cyberspace are relatively new domains in this matrix. Advanced geospatial visualization, space-based intel, concerted outlook, informed decision-making, and broad-level regional collaboration is the only way to tackle these threats.

IPGF will highlight key issues across various domains and deliberate upon fostering collaboration, unlocking innovation, and ways to combat tactical and strategic threats through synergy between geospatial intelligence, space applications, and frontier technologies.

Over 500 delegates from more than 200 national and international organizations would attend the event, comprising of prominent representatives from the government agencies, industry, academia, and private sector.

By bringing all the concerned stakeholders on a common fora, IPGF aims to foster a discourse that underlines the salience of technology sharing, interoperability across domains, incubating innovation, and above all the vigor of collaboration.

“Indo-Pacific Geo Intelligence Forum offers valuable platform to showcase technology innovations, facilitate regional collaborations, and deliberate for greater participation of stakeholders in overall security and resource management of the region”, adds Kumar.

Here’s a list of prominent speakers:

• Lt Gen AKS Chandele PVSM AVSM, President – Defence, Geospatial World

• Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, AVSM,DCOAS (IS&C)

• Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, AVSM, VSM, DCNS

• General Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM

• Lt Gen RS Raman, AVSM, YSM, DGMI

• Sanjay Kumar, Founder & CEO, Geospatial World

• V Adm LS Pathania, Chief Hydrographer, Govt of India

• Lt. Col. Gil Elmalem, R&D Attache, Embassy of Israel

• Lt Gen Anil Bhatt, Director General, ISpA (Indian Space Association)

• Lt Gen PJS Pannu, PVSM.AVSM,VSM, SIA India

• Col Marcin Mazur, Vice President, Polish Space Agency

• Lt Gen MU Nair PVSM, AVSM, SM, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Ministry of Defence

• Dr Chalee Vorakulpipat, Head, Information Security Research Team, National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC)

• Maj General SA Kulatunge, RWP, RSP, VSV, USP, psc, Corps of Engineers,

Sri Lanka Army

• Lt Gen Girish Kumar, Former Surveyor General of India