IndusInd Bank partners with MoEngage to deliver a differentiated digital experience for its customers

IndusInd Bank on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with MoEngage to deliver a differentiated digital experience across multiple customer journeys.

As part of the partnership, IndusInd Bank will leverage MoEngage's technology platform to deliver a 'Gen Z' digital banking experience to its customers. The Bank will be able to curate personalized content & recommendations across channels where the customers spend most of their time.

Charu Mathur, Head – Digital Banking & Strategy, IndusInd Bank said, "IndusInd Bank has always been at the helm of driving responsive innovation; with this factor at the core, we have on-boarded MoEngage as it has the ability to drive personalization through real-time and actionable insights. This novel and unique insights-led approach gives the Bank the ability to engage with its customer meaningfully while cutting down the time to market to half compared to other customer engagement platforms."

Soumitra Sen, Head - Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank added "IndusInd Bank's engagement with MoEngage is designed to achieve strategic outcomes that support our vision of being the most preferred Bank for our customers by providing relevant and personalized financial recommendations. With the lifestyle change, we have observed a substantial change in digital banking expectations and we as a Bank are poised to deliver a rich experience that our customers deserve."

Yash Reddy, Chief Business Officer (APAC & EMEA), MoEngage, said, "We are excited to partner with IndusInd Bank and look forward to using our deep banking industry knowledge and digital capabilities to support IndusInd Bank in their ongoing journey to deliver highly personalised and seamless experiences across all digital touchpoints."

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behaviour and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.