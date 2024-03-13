Live
- Study circles bring rays of hope for job aspirants
- YSRCP govt failed to complete project: TDP
- Nazara Tech pledges $100 mn to propel global expansion via strategic M&A
- Asus launches new laptops with thin, light profiles in India
- Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch
- UP govt calls for austerity in budget spending
- NIA makes first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case
- Celebrating Pi Day 2024: Understanding Its Essence and Global Impact
- Bhutan premier to arrive in India for bilateral talks with PM Modi
- Sticking Point: BJP’s call on Mandya seat keenly watched
Just In
Industrial production eases to 3.8% in Jan
New Delhi: India’s industrial production grew 3.8 per cent in January 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday. Factory output measured in...
New Delhi: India’s industrial production grew 3.8 per cent in January 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday. Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 5.8 per cent in January 2023.
“India’s Index of Industrial Production grows by 3.8 per cent in January 2024,” an official statement said. The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output grew 3.2 per cent in January 2024, down from 4.5 per cent in the year-ago month. In January this year, mining production rose 5.9 per cent, and power output increased 5.6 per cent. The IIP grew 5.9 per cent during April 2023 to January 2024 compared to a 5.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.