Influence of Creator Economy: 2–2.5 Million Creators Now Shape 30% of Purchases in India: BCG

India’s marketing playbook is undergoing a structural reset as 2–2.5 million monetised digital creators now influence more than 30% of consumer purchase decisions, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG). This fast-scaling creator economy is already shaping an estimated 350–400 billion dollars’ worth of annual consumer spending and is projected to drive over 1 trillion dollars in creator‑influenced consumption by 2030.

BCG’s analyses and notes that creator‑led commerce has moved from the margins of “influencer campaigns” to the centre of how Indians discover, evaluate, and buy products across categories from fashion and beauty to electronics and everyday essentials. More than 60% of consumers surveyed report regular exposure to creator content, and over 30% explicitly attribute their purchase decisions to creators they follow, underscoring the shift from traditional top‑down advertising to trust‑based, community‑driven discovery.

“India’s creator economy has crossed the tipping point — 2–2.5 million creators now shape more than 30% of purchase decisions and influence 350–400 billion dollars of annual spending. For Indian marketers, this is not a side bet anymore; it is a structural shift in how brands are built and how growth will be unlocked over the next decade. The winners will be those who treat creators as long‑term partners, build measurement and pricing models that reward outcomes, and design for discovery rather than as an afterthought.” says Parul Bajaj, India Leader – Marketing, Sales and Pricing Practice, BCG.