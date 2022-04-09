Infosys, Rolls-Royce launch Aerospace Engineering and digital innovation centre

Hyderabad: Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting, and Rolls-Royce, leading industrial technology company, have inaugurated their joint Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The centre has been set up to provide high-end R&D services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India.



Infosys and Rolls-Royce's collaboration has been reinforced through strategic deals, aimed at yielding mutual benefits to both organisations in the next seven years. "Our strategic partnership with Infosys presents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage combined strengths in engineering and digital innovation to accelerate growth in the civil aerospace market. With the aerospace sector poised for revival and growth, this joint innovation centre will strengthen Rolls-Royce's global engineering ecosystem and position us well for the future," Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said.

"We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Rolls-Royce and work towards digitally transforming engineering and business process management shared services in India. We will aim to be a catalyst for Rolls-Royce to deliver efficiency, effectiveness and experience while driving continuous change towards creating a value ecosystem that is sustainable.