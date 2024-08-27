Infy on cloud nine over India’s growth potential

New Delhi: India offers a huge opportunity for Infosys, CEO Salil Parekh said, noting that the country’s fantastic economic trajectory has set it apart from the rest of the world. The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company has clocked strong growth in its India business in the first quarter of this fiscal year, although revenue from the market is relatively small.

“India is a huge opportunity. The growth that we are seeing for different types of work across Indian environment is massive, and we are very much part of making sure that we engage both with private sector companies and with government agencies where we can support, for example, the government’s vision on digital India. So, we are helping build some of the building blocks for that digital India going ahead,” Parekh said.

“In India we had, in Q1, very strong growth in India business. It is quite small still, but we are looking carefully at which areas we can most contribute in, with the private sector and with government,” he said.