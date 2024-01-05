Inorbit Mall brings end of season sale

Hyderabad: Inorbit Mall Cyberabad on Thursday said it has rolled out its ‘End of Season Sale.’ The mall is also housing a flat 50 per cent discount from January 5-7, 2024. In a press release the Mall said that more than 100 brands are participating in the End of Season Sale that is now live at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad. The flat 50 per cent sale will be live from January 5 - 7. The sale will include brands such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Levi’s, Jack & Jones, Bath & Body Works, among others.

