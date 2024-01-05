Live
- BJP leaders KNR and others bid farewell to the Union Minister in Visakha
- New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India to challenge suspension in court
- Bedridden women given enhanced pension in Eluru
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashed, check the rates on 05 January 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 05 January, 2024
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra in 11th ward of Visakhapatanam
- New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal ‘real face’ exposed
- YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy expressed support to Rayalaseema Sagunyeti Sadhan Samiti
- Vamsi Krishna Srinivas was appointed as Janasena Party's Visakha City president.
- New Delhi: LG recommends CBI probe into ‘fake’ tests at Mohalla Clinics
Inorbit Mall brings end of season sale
Hyderabad: Inorbit Mall Cyberabad on Thursday said it has rolled out its ‘End of Season Sale.’ The mall is also housing a flat 50 per cent discount from January 5-7, 2024. In a press release the Mall said that more than 100 brands are participating in the End of Season Sale that is now live at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad. The flat 50 per cent sale will be live from January 5 - 7. The sale will include brands such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Levi’s, Jack & Jones, Bath & Body Works, among others.
