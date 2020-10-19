Inox Wind bags orders of 40 MW from retail customers spread across various industries

Inox Wind, India's leading wind energy solutions provider, on Monday, October 19, announced that the company has bagged orders for supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 40 MW from retail customers spread across various industries. The orders are expected to be commissioned by March 2021.

In a regulatory filing, Inox Wind said, "Inox Wind has won new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 40 MW from retail customers spread across various industries."

The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka. The contracts include supply and commissioning of 2 MW DFIG 113 meters rotor diameter Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) as well as providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the lifetime of the project. Inox Wind provides its customers with end to end integrated solutions for the entire wind power value chain.

The Company which enjoys one of the largest order books in the industry has further strengthened its order book with the fresh orders.

Inox Wind is India's leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The Plant near Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) manufactures Blades &Tubular Towers while Hubs &Nacelles are manufactured at the Company's facility at Una (Himachal Pradesh). Inox Wind's manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per annum. It also has a facility for manufacturing nacelles and hubs at Bhuj, Gujarat.