Investors gain over Rs 21 lakh cr in 2 sessions

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs7,82,451.06 crore to Rs4,15,89,003.38 cr (Rs415.89 lakh cr or $4.98 trn). In two days of gain, investor wealth has recovered by Rs21.05 lakh cr.

On Tuesday, investors lost a record Rs31 lakh cr as markets crashed by six per cent.

