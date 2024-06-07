  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Investors gain over Rs 21 lakh cr in 2 sessions

Investors gain over Rs 21 lakh cr in 2 sessions
x
Highlights

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs7,82,451.06 crore to Rs4,15,89,003.38 cr (Rs415.89 lakh cr or $4.98 trn). In two...

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs7,82,451.06 crore to Rs4,15,89,003.38 cr (Rs415.89 lakh cr or $4.98 trn). In two days of gain, investor wealth has recovered by Rs21.05 lakh cr.

On Tuesday, investors lost a record Rs31 lakh cr as markets crashed by six per cent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X