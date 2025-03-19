Live
Investors gain Rs 8.67-trn wealth in 2 days
Highlights
New Delhi: Investors’ wealth surged by Rs8.67 lakh crore in two days of the market rally where the BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped 1,472 pts amid a firm trend in global equities.
On Tuesday alone, investors’ wealth jumped Rs7 lakh cr following a stellar rally in the markets. The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs8,67,540.05 cr to Rs3,99,85,972.98 cr ($4.61 trn) in two days.
