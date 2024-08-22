iQoo launches Z9s series devices

Hyderabad: iQoo, smartphone brand has launched Z9s series, including the iQoo Z9s Pro 5G and iQoo Z9s 5G. The iQoo Z9s series is ‘Fully Loaded aimed at primarily college students and young professionals who need fast connectivity and seamless entertainment. The Z9s series will empower them to multitask with ease, helping them efficiently manage their busy schedules and stay connected all day long.

The Z9s Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, making it the segment’s fastest curved smartphone. The Z9s 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300. Building further on the camera prowess, both smartphones feature an industry leading 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and an additional 8 MP ultra-wide lens in Z9s Pro 5G.