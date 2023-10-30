Live
- US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
- PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
- Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU
- Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief
- Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages
- Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors storm into semis with stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand
- Singur plant row: Tata Motors can recover Rs 766 cr from Bengal govt as compensation
- Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
- El Al to stop flying over Saudi Arabia, Oman on flights to Asia
- Men's ODI WC: Inzamam-ul-Haq quits as Pakistan chief selector over conflict of interest allegations
Just In
Israel's Check Point says cyberattacks rising, sees higher profit
Israel has seen a jump in cyberattacks since the Oct.
Israel has seen a jump in cyberattacks since the Oct. 7 raids by Hamas, but Check Point Software Technologies has continued to operate as planned despite the ensuing war and expects higher annual profits than previously thought, it said on Monday. Gil Shwed, CEO of the Israeli-based company, said 98% of its customers were outside Israel and it had successfully launched new technologies and completed acquisitions.
"Over the past three weeks our employees proved that despite sirens, reserve military draft of a few - around 5% of the entire headcount - we can continue and operate as planned, uninterrupted," Shwed told analysts on a conference call. Shwed said Check Point's data showed that since the Oct. 7 attacks there had been an 18% rise in cyberattacks in Israel, with 52% against the government sector.
Check Point earlier beat third-quarter profit forecasts, boosted by double-digit revenue growth in subscriptions for its platform that prevents attacks across networks, mobile and the cloud. The company earned $2.07 per diluted share (EPS) excluding one-off items in July-September, up 17% from $1.77 a year earlier. Revenue grew 3% to $596 million.
It was forecast to earn $2.02 per share on revenue of $591.5 million, according to LSEG data. Shwed said a year ago companies were keeping their existing firewalls for longer rather than updating them. But now, that has changed.
"The last quarter clearly shows that we are in a very good trend of a positive change. I'm actually quite positive about the business trend that we're seeing," he told a news conference. As a result, Check Point raised its 2023 adjusted EPS estimate to $8.20-$8.40 from $7.70-$8.30 and tweaked its revenue estimate to $2.387-$2.437 billion from $2.340-$2.510 billon. Analysts had expected EPS of $8.16 on revenue of $2.41 billion.
For the fourth quarter, it sees revenue of $636-$686 million and adjusted EPS of $2.35-$2.55, above analyst estimates. Check Point said it bought back 2.48 million shares in the quarter, worth $325 million, as part of its ongoing $2 billion share buyback programme. During the quarter it paid $490 million for cyber firm Perimeter 81.