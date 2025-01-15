Isuzu Motors India to showcase concept D-MAX BEV at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Isuzu Motors India will showcase its electric mobility concept pickup with the unveiling of its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) prototype, D-MAX BEV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The vehicle was first unveiled in Thailand, earlier this year. The D-MAX BEV has been developed to meet a broad range of commercial and passenger vehicle needs while retaining the tough underlying performance expected of pickup trucks. This marks a significant step in Isuzu's journey toward sustainable innovation, underscoring its commitment to developing future-ready solutions.

The concept vehicle is equipped with a full-time 4WD system with newly developed e-Axles in front and rear, offering excellent performance on rough roads and linear acceleration. With high towing capacity along with a robust frame and body design, the D-MAX BEV will perform just as well as existing diesel models.

In addition to the D-MAX BEV, Isuzu will also showcase the accessorised version of D-MAX S-CAB Z. The vehicle is a testament to the brand’s legacy of delivering robust, reliable, and versatile vehicles. Renowned for its durability and efficiency, the D-MAX S-CAB Z continues to be a preferred choice for commercial operations, offering exceptional performance and functionality. Both these vehicles align with the company’s Bharat Mobility theme of ‘Now… and Forever.’

Isuzu Motors India made notable achievements in its portfolio in the year 2024. This includes the production milestone of one lakh vehicles at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The landmark milestone was achieved with the rollout of the popular Isuzu D-MAX model that has consistently garnered trust and recognition for its durability and reliability. Isuzu Motors India also strengthened its position as a leading exporter of commercial vehicles from India further reiterating Isuzu’s ‘Make-in-India’ commitment.

In addition to ramping up production, Isuzu Motors India has significantly expanded its reach across the country. Going forward, the company is looking at strategically increasing its touch points for taking the brand much closer to its customers. The company is also making strides in workforce diversity, with 22% of its production line workforce comprising talented women—a reflection of its commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

As Isuzu continues to deliver vehicles built on a foundation of quality, reliability, and innovation, the brand’s philosophy of “Never Stop” remains at the heart of its operations, inspiring every step toward creating meaningful mobility solutions.