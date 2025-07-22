ITC Hotels Expands Presence In North India As Brand Welcomhotel Forays In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

ITC Hotels Ltd. announced the launch of Welcomhotel Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh further expanding its presence across North India. Aligned with the company’s asset-right strategy, the property will be operated under a management contract. Nestled in one of the most ancient and illustrious cities of the world, Welcomhotel Prayagraj epitomises a harmonious convergence of timeless heritage and contemporary elegance, meticulously curated to serve both discerning business connoisseurs and leisure explorers. With the launch of Welcomhotel Prayagraj, ITC Hotels Ltd. now has a presence of 7 properties in the state with 6 more hotels in the pipeline in Uttar Pradesh.

Architecturally, a symphony of traditional charm and modern sophistication, Welcomhotel Prayagraj features 60 spaciously appointed rooms & suites- a sanctuary of comfort with sweeping vistas of the city’s storied landscape. The hotel is poised to become the premier venue for destination weddings, intimate gatherings and corporate conclaves with its versatile indoor and outdoor banqueting spaces.

Strategically located near the confluence of the revered Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers- an apex of sacred sanctity, the city of Prayagraj stands as a venerable testament to India’s enduring spiritual and intellectual lineage. This locale, offers an ambiance imbued with deep historical resonance and divine tranquillity in India’s culturally rich heartland.

Reflecting upon this momentous occasion, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Ltd said, “It is with great pride that we unveil Welcomhotel Prayagraj, in a city of profound cultural and spiritual eminence. This expansion not only fortifies our footprint in Uttar Pradesh but also underscores our dedication to crafting immersive hospitality experiences-celebrating the region’s culture while upholding the highest standards of service excellence. Prayagraj, with its eternal allure and spiritual magnetism, stands as a luminous beacon of India’s rich tapestry of history offering an extraordinary destination that resonates deep within the soul.”

JK Agrawal, Owning Board said, “We are excited to announce the grand opening of Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Prayagraj. This project is a milestone for us as it brings together our vision for the city with ITC Hotels trusted expertise in hospitality. Our purpose has always been to create developments that not only serve travellers but also contribute meaningfully to the local community and economy. This hotel is a manifestation of belief – a celebration of the city’s timeless and stellar identity with a promise of quality and warmth”.

The hotel’s dining options include WelcomCafé, an all-day dining restaurant, Dough & Co., which offers freshly baked treats and an assortment of premium beverages, gourmet coffee and tea experiences; Swizzle, the in-house concept bar is just the place to unwind and the soon to open Kebabs & Kurries signature cuisine from ITC Hotels. The WelcomSthalika features a regional thali comprising local delicacies such as “Prayagraj Ke Dum Aloo” and “Nimona Paneer”, highlighting culinary treasures of the city. Welcomhotel Prayagraj also offers recreational space including a swimming pool and soon to open fitness centre and spa.

For those seeking to explore the city, Welcomhotel Prayagraj is conveniently located near iconic tourist attractions such as the sacred ghats of Triveni Sangam to the majestic Allahabad Fort. The hotel offers guided heritage walks, spiritual trails to Shri Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir and excursions to iconic sites like Khusro Bagh and the famous Kumbh Mela grounds.























