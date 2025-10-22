ITC HOTELS OPENS WELCOMHOTEL BODH GAYA, HOTEL & CONVENTION CENTRE

ITC Hotels Limited announced the opening of Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Bodh Gaya, Hotel & Convention Centre. Spread across 18 acres of tranquil landscape, the property features 98 well-appointed rooms & suites, and multiple venues with state-of-the-art banquet and convention facilities poised to redefine MICE activity in the state of Bihar.

Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya is distinguished by its convention facilities, among the largest in Bihar & East India. Designed for corporate meetings, conferences, weddings, spiritual retreats, and cultural gatherings, these venues offer versatile use of space. The Utpala Hall, featuring contemporary architecture, elegant interiors, pillarless design, and offers flexibility for both intimate and large-scale gatherings with modern banquet amenities. Together with the Nalanda Hall and the expansive Stupa Auditorium, the convention center can host between 500–2,000 participants, perfectly suited for major conventions, exhibitions, and grand celebrations. These facilities position Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya as a premier destination for business and social events in East India.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited said, “Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya stands as a reflection of our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that celebrate local heritage while upholding the highest standards of service excellence. Bodh Gaya, with its timeless appeal, stands as an enriching destination that resonates deeply with travelers to this historical region.”

Expressing happiness on the opening, Manish Kumar, Managing Director of Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Pvt Ltd, said, “The opening of Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya marks a milestone for us at Kumar Infratrade Enterprises. Collaborating with ITC Hotels allows us to bring world-class hospitality to one of the most spiritual destinations in the world. We believe this association will not only enhance the tourism landscape of Bodh Gaya but also contribute to the region’s economic and cultural growth.”

Culinary experiences at the hotel are designed to delight and inspire. The multi cuisine restaurant WelcomCafe Bodhi offers a lively all-day dining setting with pool views. WelcomSthalika showcases regional thalis, celebrating Bodh Gaya’s culinary heritage. Rest and rejuvenation facilities include the K by Kaya Kalp spa, swimming pool and a fitness center, equipped with state-of-the-art machines.

Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya offers versatile inventory designed to offer comfort, reflection, and tranquility including two Presidential Suites with a balcony view of the globally famous Mahabodhi Temple. Deluxe Rooms feature contemporary décor while Premium Rooms overlook the Mahabodhi Temple and the calming waters, offering a serene experience. The Executive Suites include a separate living area for extended stays or private retreats, with temple or pool views.