ITC Mangaldeep Strengthens ‘Sixth Sense Panel’ – a Sensory-First Innovation to empower the Visually Impaired

ITC Mangaldeep, India’s leading incense brand, has strengthened its Sixth Sense Panel initiative, a unique programme to involve the visually impaired community in the fragrance development process. The Mangaldeep Sixth Sense Panel has been extended to 180 members, now comprising participants from diverse and distinguished academic as well as professional backgrounds. With a clinically established heightened sense of smell proving to be the key differentiator for the visually impaired, this initiative has opened doors for the blind to seek employment in the fragrance testing sector.

ITC Mangaldeep recently felicitated 30 visually impaired individuals in Hyderabad who successfully completed a specialized fragrance training program under its Sixth Sense Panel Initiative.

Introduced in 2021, the Sixth Sense Panel, has been gradually expanded, with over 180 panelists trained across Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Over the years, this panel played an instrumental role in product innovation, launching several unique and superior fragrance variants for Mangaldeep such as Sandal, Rose, Lavender, and Marigold.

The extended Sixth Sense Panel represents a new chapter in this journey. Conducted through two training sessions in June, the program focused on sharpening scent evaluation skills and deepening olfactory articulation. Many of the participants are currently employed, engaged in higher education, or associated with social sector organizations – bringing with them a wide range of perspectives & experiences

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Gaurav Tayal, Divisional Chief Executive, Agarbatti & Matches Business, ITC Ltd, said, “The Sixth Sense Panel began 4 years back and now it has transformed into an integral part of how we develop and refine our select fragrance offerings at Mangaldeep. Collaborating with individuals who have a naturally heightened olfactory sense gives us valuable perspectives that go beyond conventional testing methods. We at Mangaldeep are looking forward to creating a more meaningful and engaging collaboration with the visually impaired community in the days ahead.”

Enlightened by research conducted by the Laboratory for Visual Neuroplasticity at the Schepens Eye Research Institute of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, indicating that the blind have superior olfactory abilities, Mangaldeep, in 2021, decided to induct a batch of blind fragrance testers, which was called ‘Sixth Sense Panel’ to join their product development team as part of the company’s social commitment. They assisted in new product development after being trained in the nuances of fragrance testing.

The integrated initiative is aimed at enhancing stakeholder interest and prompt the fragrance industry to recognize the opportunity of working with blind people.

The training program, conducted by ITC Mangaldeep’s in-house fragrance experts included:

Olfactive training using core fragrance families such as Fruity, Floral, Woody, Herbal/Mint, and Oudh/Amber—through both raw materials and blended experiences.

Hands-on familiarization with Mangaldeep’s key products, including dhoop sticks, flora agarbattis, premium cups, and sambrani sticks, facilitated via touch and scent.

Structured product evaluation protocols to enable panel members to participate in monthly fragrance trials and provide detailed feedback.

"Being part of ITC's Sixth Sense panel has been a truly empowering experience. It’s more than just fragrance evaluation; it is about pride, purpose, and inclusion. I’m honoured to contribute to a project that gives the visually impaired community a meaningful voice," said Mahender Vaishna, Former Blind Cricket World Cup Winner & Founder, Mahnav Ability Trust.

On the successful completion of the training, Minal Singhvi, Co-founder, Radio Udaan said, “I am truly grateful to ITC for this enriching training experience. It has reignited the joy and creativity I once felt before losing my vision. As someone passionate about design, this opportunity has helped me rediscover my confidence and fulfil a long-held dream of being part of a corporate environment where I feel valued and appreciated.”

People with disabilities are often perceived through the lens of sympathy. This often comes at the cost of their dignity. Mangaldeep’s initiatives was born out of the belief that in an inclusive world, individuals with disabilities should not have to depend on concessions but valued for their ability to go beyond what people can achieve.

According to clinical research, blind people's visual disability grants them access to a ‘super-ability’ – the ‘Sixth Sense’. They 'see' things using their heightened other senses such as smell, touch, and sound. Leveraging this strength, Mangaldeep’s initiative focuses on enabling the Sixth Sense panellists a life of independence, fulfilment and dignity.

Mangaldeep continues to lead the category by blending tradition with thoughtful innovation, creating devotional experiences that resonate deeply across generations, communities, and abilities.