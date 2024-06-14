It’s Raining Events and Offers at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad

Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is all set to celebrate June with a line-up of events and offers that you just can’t resist. From End of Season Sale to Father’s Day Out to Shop and Win, and much more. The mall promises something fun for everyone.



The End-of-Season Sale has begun and will run until the end of July, offering visitors the perfect opportunity to revamp their wardrobe with sale essentials. With over 100 brands participating, including Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Marks and Spencer, and other favourites, and discounts of up to 50% off, who could say no to such offers

Can it get any better than this Yes, it did! Shoppers can also join the thrill of Shop and Win, running from June 21st to July 21st, offering incredible rewards. Simply shop for Rs 2000 and above to get an assured voucher and a chance to win the bumper prize, which is the TVS Ronin Bike. 2 lucky winners will get a chance to win the bumper prize. But wait, there's more! Inorbit Mall will also host weekly giveaways, gratifying 4 lucky shoppers every week.

The excitement persists until Father’s Day, June 16th, with Dad’s Day Out – an extraordinary celebration at Inorbit Mall. The mall has crafted a special experience zone for dads, showcasing complimentary VR gaming zones, exciting gifts by William Penn who will be giving away their 15 collectable pens, and the delightful Photobooth, ready to capture and preserve all the beautiful memories. Additionally, visitors can enjoy free vouchers and exclusive offers on Father’s Day at the mall.