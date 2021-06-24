It’s welcome step, says Nasscom

New Delhi: Industry body Nasscom on Wednesday welcomed the government's move to further liberalise guidelines for voice-based BPOs and said this would accelerate the growth of the $194 billion IT-BPM sectors, while significantly improving the ease of doing business in the country.

In a bid to cement India's position as a preferred global outsourcing destination, the government has now removed the distinction between domestic and international units and permitted interconnectivity between all types of OSP centers.

This will allow global companies, say airlines, with a voice-based centre in India to now serve global and domestic customers with common telecom resources, something that previously required dedicated, separate infrastructure.

Nasscom, in a tweet, said the revised OSP (Other Service Providers (OSPs) guidelines issued by the government is a 'welcome step.' It added that with these guidelines in place, the IT-BPM industry will be able to attract more investments and enable ease of doing business in the country.

Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh said: "With access to world-class talent and now, the ability to work from anywhere, India will significantly strengthen its lead as a preferred hub for the BPM industry."