Jain College of Engineering & Research and Vayavya Labs Drive Industry-Academia Collaboration; Boost Semiconductor Talent with NVIDIA Computing Center





Through the MoU, Vayavya Labs will support faculty development, curriculum enhancement, and student training, especially with a focus on AI/ML. The agreement also includes initiatives like guest lectures, mentorship, hackathons, and early real-world project exposure to build an innovation ecosystem in Belagavi. This initiative is intended to directly address the growing skill gap in India’s semiconductor sector.





According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India’s semiconductor industry will require over 300,000 skilled professionals by 2027 to support its projected US$63 billion market growth. While India remains a recognized talent hub, meeting this demand calls for stronger industry-academia collaborations.





Speaking at the signing, Dr. Prakash K Sonwalkar, Professor & Head, Dept. of CSE (AIML) remarked, “This collaboration with Vayavya Labs is a transformative milestone for JCER. It will enhance our ability to prepare students with industry-relevant skills in semiconductor software and R&D, while also fostering stronger innovation-driven learning.”





Adding to this, Varun Patil, Engineering Manager at Vayavya Labs Pvt. Ltd commented, “The semiconductor industry is at an inflection point, and bridging the skill gap is the need of the hour. We see immense potential in India’s youth, and through this partnership, our vision is to elevate their capabilities in DeepTech, preparing the next generation to compete and lead globally.”

The MoU signing was graced by Mr. Vijaykumar Daddi, Vice President – Research, Processes and Sustainability, Mercedes-Benz R&D India; Mr. Varun Patil, Engineering Manager; and Mr. Sangamesh Shetty, Senior Architect, both from Vayavya Labs.



