Live
- Codava National Council Pays Tributes to Warriors of Anglo-Mysore Wars in Kodagu
- Anil Kapoor shares best memories from his Melbourne trip
- J&K: SBI-RSETI empowers women of Reasi through tailoring training programme
- Health industry bodies welcome CGHS’ move to revise rates after 15 years
- Youth killed in mishap in Kolkata during Durga idol immersion
- J&K police attaches property worth Rs 2 crore belonging to designated terrorist
- Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya’s romantic gestures steal attention at Anshula Kapoor's “Gor Dhana” ceremony
- Comet 3I/ATLAS rocketing through solar system at 61 km per second poses no threat to Earth: NASA
- Anshula Kapoor weaves late mother Mona Kapoor’s blessing “Rab Rakha” into bridal choli
- Anshula Kapoor gets choked with tears, holds brother Arjun Kapoor's hand at "Gor Dhana" ceremony
Jain College of Engineering & Research and Vayavya Labs Drive Industry-Academia Collaboration; Boost Semiconductor Talent with NVIDIA Computing Center
Jain College of Engineering and Research (JCER) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vayavya Labs Pvt. Ltd, a globally scaling leader...
Jain College of Engineering and Research (JCER) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vayavya Labs Pvt. Ltd, a globally scaling leader in embedded software and semiconductor solutions, to strengthen GenAI/LLM education and foster R&D talent. As part of this collaboration, JCER also inaugurated the state-of-the-art NVIDIA Computing Center, offering students hands-on access to high-performance computing, AI/ML experimentation, and DeepTech infrastructure.
Through the MoU, Vayavya Labs will support faculty development, curriculum enhancement, and student training, especially with a focus on AI/ML. The agreement also includes initiatives like guest lectures, mentorship, hackathons, and early real-world project exposure to build an innovation ecosystem in Belagavi. This initiative is intended to directly address the growing skill gap in India’s semiconductor sector.
According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India’s semiconductor industry will require over 300,000 skilled professionals by 2027 to support its projected US$63 billion market growth. While India remains a recognized talent hub, meeting this demand calls for stronger industry-academia collaborations.
Speaking at the signing, Dr. Prakash K Sonwalkar, Professor & Head, Dept. of CSE (AIML) remarked, “This collaboration with Vayavya Labs is a transformative milestone for JCER. It will enhance our ability to prepare students with industry-relevant skills in semiconductor software and R&D, while also fostering stronger innovation-driven learning.”
Adding to this, Varun Patil, Engineering Manager at Vayavya Labs Pvt. Ltd commented, “The semiconductor industry is at an inflection point, and bridging the skill gap is the need of the hour. We see immense potential in India’s youth, and through this partnership, our vision is to elevate their capabilities in DeepTech, preparing the next generation to compete and lead globally.”
The MoU signing was graced by Mr. Vijaykumar Daddi, Vice President – Research, Processes and Sustainability, Mercedes-Benz R&D India; Mr. Varun Patil, Engineering Manager; and Mr. Sangamesh Shetty, Senior Architect, both from Vayavya Labs.
Vayavya Labs, headquartered in India, is one of the country’s most experienced firms in silicon-to-systems software engineering solutions, with over 19+ years of industry expertise. The company partners with marquee brands across the USA, UK, Japan, and other global markets in semiconductors/EDA, automotive, and consumer electronics.