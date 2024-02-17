Jardiance gets CDSCO nod

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10mg tablets to reduce the risk of sustained decline in eGFR (only for patients with eGFR 30-90 ml/min/1.73m2), end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, and hospitalization in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at risk of progression.

This indication approval allows the nephrologists and cardiologists to use Jardiance 10mg tablets for the treatment of CKD. “Chronic kidney disease is an important health issue,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India.

