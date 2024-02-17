  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Jardiance gets CDSCO nod

Jardiance gets CDSCO nod
x
Highlights

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10mg tablets to reduce the risk of sustained decline in...

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10mg tablets to reduce the risk of sustained decline in eGFR (only for patients with eGFR 30-90 ml/min/1.73m2), end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, and hospitalization in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at risk of progression.

This indication approval allows the nephrologists and cardiologists to use Jardiance 10mg tablets for the treatment of CKD. “Chronic kidney disease is an important health issue,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X