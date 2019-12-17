JDA Software expands presence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: JDA Software Inc, a software and consultancy company, expanded its presence in Hyderabad by opening a Centre of Excellence. The 1.6 lakh sft facility can house 1,300 professionals.

In India, the US-based company has its Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru. Globally, the other two centres are at Monterrey in Mexico and Warsaw in Poland.

"The growth of Hyderabad facility reinforces JDA's commitment to grow its CoEs in India. Our new facility here will enable us to further boost innovation for our customers in the country and the world," the Executive Vice President of Customer Success, JDA Software, Salil Joshi said.

The company entered Hyderabad in 2005, with a team strength of 200 people. At present, the Hyderabad and Bengaluru centre together has 2,500 employees.

Joshi further said, "as an integral part of JDA's growth strategy, the CoEs enable us to underscore our overall focus of supply chain transformation for our customers.

We will leverage on our locations to accelerate our vision for the Autonomous Supply Chain, through artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other advanced technologies."

Umesh Gaur, Managing Director, CoE India, JDA Software, said: "CoEs will provide value to the organisation across all business units and industry verticals."

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Telangana formally inaugurated the office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City in Madhapur.