Jio cements its footprint in TG, AP

Reliance Jio has further cemented its leadership position in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana telecom markets, registering impressive gains across both wireless and wireline segments in September 2025.

In the wireline segment, Jio added 40,641 new subscribers, increasing its total base from 17.87 lakh in August to 18.28 lakh in September 2025—the highest growth among all service providers. The surge highlights the rising adoption of JioFiber broadband and enterprise connectivity services, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities across the two states.

Bharti Airtel recorded a moderate gain of 12,043 wireline subscribers, while BSNL showed negligible improvement. Vodafone Idea, however, continued to struggle, losing 1,310 customers, reflecting a steady migration toward Jio’s high-speed fiber network.

In the wireless segment, Jio also emerged as the top performer, adding 1.17 lakh new mobile users to reach a total of 3.18 crore subscribers by the end of September 2025. Airtel followed with a modest gain of 39,248 users, maintaining a subscriber base of 3.43 crore. Interestingly, BSNL posted a positive uptick of 80,840 users, driven by rural connectivity initiatives and competitive plans. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, lost nearly 70,000 subscribers, continuing its downward trend.

With consistent growth across both fixed and mobile networks, Jio remains the undisputed market leader in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The company’s strong performance is attributed to its expanding fiber footprint, 5G readiness, and integrated digital ecosystem, which continue to strengthen its position as the preferred telecom operator for both individual and enterprise customers in the region.