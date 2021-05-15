Jio Phone offers free calling minutes

Hyderabad: Telecom major Reliance Jio has launched two special initiatives for its JioPhone users to help people stay connected during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The company will provide 300 minutes of free outgoing calls per month to JioPhone users who have not managed to recharge during the pandemic. JioPhone users who have recharged will get a recharge plan of the same value for free.

"In these unprecedented times of the Covid pandemic, we want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society,", the company said.

Jio is working with Reliance Foundation to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic.