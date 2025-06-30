JioBlackRock Mutual Fund Launches 3 New NFOs

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund has announced the launch of a new fund offer (NFO) for three debt mutual funds. This marks the company’s entry into the fixed-income investment space.

The three new funds are called:

JioBlackRock Liquid Fund

JioBlackRock Money Market Fund

JioBlackRock Overnight Fund

These funds are now open for investors who want to earn returns with lower risk. Debt funds usually invest in fixed-income assets like government bonds, treasury bills, and other short-term money market instruments.

The company aims to offer safe and stable investment options through these funds. More details about the investment period, returns, and risk levels will be shared soon.

This launch shows JioBlackRock’s efforts to grow its presence in the Indian mutual fund market.