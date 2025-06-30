Live
- Hindi cannot be forced now in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
- Committed to make Delhi pollution-free, green: CM Rekha Gupta
- RJD’s call for 'throwing Waqf Act in dustbin' sparks political storm, parties trade barbs
- Indian Businesses Explore Global Expansion Opportunities via UAE at FICCI Hyderabad Forum
- Stop action against Dalits immediately: K'taka BJP to CM Siddaramaiah
- Signature Global to Raise Rs 875 Cr by August Through Debentures to Refinance Debt, Future Growth
- HYDRAA Removes Illegal Huts at Sunnam Cheruvu, People Protest
- Final Call for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: Your Idea Could Be the Next Big Solution
- Samsung to Launch New Foldables on July 9 in New York
- CBI books ex-SBI branch manager in Assam for illegal assets of Rs 80 lakh
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund Launches 3 New NFOs
Highlights
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund launches a new fund offer (NFO) for three debt funds – Liquid Fund, Money Market Fund, and Overnight Fund. These aim to offer low-risk, stable investment options.
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund has announced the launch of a new fund offer (NFO) for three debt mutual funds. This marks the company’s entry into the fixed-income investment space.
The three new funds are called:
- JioBlackRock Liquid Fund
- JioBlackRock Money Market Fund
- JioBlackRock Overnight Fund
These funds are now open for investors who want to earn returns with lower risk. Debt funds usually invest in fixed-income assets like government bonds, treasury bills, and other short-term money market instruments.
The company aims to offer safe and stable investment options through these funds. More details about the investment period, returns, and risk levels will be shared soon.
This launch shows JioBlackRock’s efforts to grow its presence in the Indian mutual fund market.
Next Story