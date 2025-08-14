JioHotstar Brings to Millions the Biggest Global Celebration of Krishna with Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna featuring Shaan & Sonu Nigam on 16th August

With a mission to unlock infinite possibilities and unite India in celebration, JioHotstar continues its endeavor to blend technology with tradition. Following the phenomenal success of Ram Navami LIVE with Shri Amitabh Bachchan and Mahashivratri: The Divine Night, the platform now brings biggest global celebration with Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna, streaming on 16th August from 6 PM onwards.

At the heart of the biggest global celebration of Janmashtami are soul-stirring performances and inspiring conversations that bring together music, dance, and timeless wisdom. Headlining the evening are iconic singers Padma Shri Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Dhridha Rajput, each adding their unique artistry to the festivities. Dynamic dance acts by the celebrated Prince Dance Group and Saumya Kamble will blend classical grace with contemporary energy, creating a visual spectacle befitting the occasion.

For the first time ever, audiences will also enjoy exclusive live feeds from revered Krishna temples across India and the world, including Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Shri Radharaman Temple in Vrindavan, Shree Dwarkadish Temple in Dwarka, Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri, and ISKCON temples in Juhu, Mayapur, Vrindavan, Sydney, and Budapest.

Adding depth to the celebration, young Geeta scholar Paridhi Mangalampalli, renowned spiritual guide Dr. Jai Madaan, and Padmamukha Nimai Das of ISKCON will share profound insights into Krishna’s teachings, offering perspectives that are both timeless and deeply relevant today.

The celebration will also include interactive elements, allowing audiences to send in prayers, participate in live polls, and engage with contemporary reflections on Krishna’s teachings in a format that bridges tradition and today.

Commenting on the special livestream, Padma Shri Sonu Nigam said, "Janmashtami has always been a pious and prayerful event in our house. I have fond memories of my childhood from both Mumbai and Delhi, each has its own distinct way of celebrating the occasion.. My son,now a big boy, loved dressing up as Krishna when he was a toddler. My sisters wish me a happy birthday every year for they playfully call me Krishna of our house. In fact my father was born on Janmashtami so we wish him a happy birthday too. This year, with JioHotstar bringing everyone together, it feels like those intimate moments are finding a bigger stage."

About this association, Shaan added, “The personality of Lord Krishna has always fascinated me most among all dieties. Every chapter of his life, from infancy to and the supreme Guru, from the mischievous to the Masterfull, He underplayed his power, unless compelled to, and yet never succumbed to adharmaa or ‘the wrong path’. He was always a team player who led with wisdom and charm. As a kid, I was always so intrigued and excited about Dahi Handi, but could never participate. But once, years ago, I was part of a Janmashtami celebrations. That day I realised that devotion can dance, and music can smile. Even today, when I sing for Krishna, it’s that same boy, just on a bigger stage.”

By combining storytelling, sacred rituals, and innovative technology, JioHotstar continues to redefine how India celebrates its spiritual identity — with scale, emotion, and shared joy. Join the world in celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna – Janmashtami LIVE on 16th August, 6 PM onwards only on JioHotstar



