JSW Cement IPO Listing: Stock Debuts at 4% Premium, Strong Institutional Demand
JSW Cement Limited made a strong stock market debut, listing around 4% above its IPO price of ₹147. The ₹3,600 crore IPO was oversubscribed 7.77 times, led by robust demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers and High Net Worth Individuals.
JSW Cement Limited made its stock market debut today. The stock is listed at ₹153.50 on NSE and ₹153.00 on BSE. This was about 4% higher than its IPO price of ₹147.
Price Movement After Listing
However, by 2:05 PM, the stock price fell below its issue price. It was trading at ₹148.20, down 3.45% from the opening price.
Strong IPO Response
The company raised ₹3,600 crore through its IPO. There was strong demand from investors, especially institutions.
Institutional Investors Lead
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed the most interest, subscribing 15.8 times their quota. High Net Worth Individuals also subscribed nearly 11 times their allocation.
Retail Investors’ Participation
Retail investors showed more modest interest, with subscriptions at 1.81 times. Overall, the IPO was oversubscribed by 7.77 times.