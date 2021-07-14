July 14: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 134.32 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 52,904.05.
- The Nifty 50 index ended 41.60 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 15,853.95.
Domestic markets ended with decent gains on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 134.32 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 52,904.05. The Nifty 50 index ended 41.60 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 15,853.95. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Wipro
|561.55
|6.99
|526.25
|563.3
|525.6
|Tech Mahindra
|1,077.00
|2.56
|1,054.00
|1,080.00
|1,048.00
|Infosys
|1,577.40
|2.1
|1,554.00
|1,582.80
|1,538.10
|HCL Technologies
|987.9
|2.06
|968.25
|992.95
|968.1
|Larsen & Turbo
|1,540.85
|1.8
|1,513.55
|1,549.90
|1,508.00
|Tata Steel
|1,243.40
|1.19
|1,231.95
|1,247.70
|1,219.00
|Shree Cement
|28,370.00
|1.07
|28,000.00
|28,490.00
|27,860.25
|ITC
|203.95
|1.04
|201.85
|205.15
|201.7
|Cipla
|975.15
|0.98
|961.1
|978.4
|961.1
|TCS
|3,214.40
|0.84
|3,187.00
|3,222.00
|3,185.00
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,325.00
|-1.42
|7,436.00
|7,449.00
|7,310.00
|Adani Ports
|696.7
|-1.04
|709.4
|711.5
|695.35
|Hindustan Unilever
|2,412.50
|-0.99
|2,439.80
|2,441.35
|2,409.00
|Nestle India
|17,525.00
|-0.94
|17,691.90
|17,691.90
|17,520.00
|Titan
|1,709.65
|-0.85
|1,726.00
|1,728.60
|1,705.00
|Dr Reddy's
|5,393.90
|-0.79
|5,437.10
|5,458.90
|5,367.50
|Reliance
|2,083.55
|-0.77
|2,100.35
|2,106.85
|2,081.25
|HDFC Life
|688.95
|-0.64
|696
|697.05
|688
|Tata Consumers
|768
|-0.63
|773.6
|776.7
|763.4
|Tata Motors
|309
|-0.63
|310
|313.3
|308.65
