July 14: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic markets ended with decent gains on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 134.32 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 52,904.05. The Nifty 50 index ended 41.60 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 15,853.95. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Wipro 561.55 6.99 526.25 563.3 525.6 Tech Mahindra 1,077.00 2.56 1,054.00 1,080.00 1,048.00 Infosys 1,577.40 2.1 1,554.00 1,582.80 1,538.10 HCL Technologies 987.9 2.06 968.25 992.95 968.1 Larsen & Turbo 1,540.85 1.8 1,513.55 1,549.90 1,508.00 Tata Steel 1,243.40 1.19 1,231.95 1,247.70 1,219.00 Shree Cement 28,370.00 1.07 28,000.00 28,490.00 27,860.25 ITC 203.95 1.04 201.85 205.15 201.7 Cipla 975.15 0.98 961.1 978.4 961.1 TCS 3,214.40 0.84 3,187.00 3,222.00 3,185.00

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Maruti Suzuki 7,325.00 -1.42 7,436.00 7,449.00 7,310.00 Adani Ports 696.7 -1.04 709.4 711.5 695.35 Hindustan Unilever 2,412.50 -0.99 2,439.80 2,441.35 2,409.00 Nestle India 17,525.00 -0.94 17,691.90 17,691.90 17,520.00 Titan 1,709.65 -0.85 1,726.00 1,728.60 1,705.00 Dr Reddy's 5,393.90 -0.79 5,437.10 5,458.90 5,367.50 Reliance 2,083.55 -0.77 2,100.35 2,106.85 2,081.25 HDFC Life 688.95 -0.64 696 697.05 688 Tata Consumers 768 -0.63 773.6 776.7 763.4 Tata Motors 309 -0.63 310 313.3 308.65



