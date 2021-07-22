July 22: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 638.70 points or 1.22 per cent to end at 52,837.21.
- The Nifty 50 index closed 191.95 points or 1.23 per cent higher at 15,824.05.
After a fall of consecutive three days, the Indian stock markets closed over a per cent higher on Thursday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 638.70 points or 1.22 per cent to end at 52,837.21. The Nifty 50 index closed 191.95 points or 1.23 per cent higher at 15,824.05. Only seven stocks fell on Nifty 50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|%Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|JSW Steel
|722
|5.87
|689.9
|722.6
|689.05
|Tech Mahindra
|1,146.00
|5.41
|1,080.00
|1,152.50
|1,080.00
|Bajaj Finance
|6,189.00
|4.16
|5,930.00
|6,244.00
|5,921.15
|Bharti Airtel
|547.6
|4.16
|531.1
|548
|523.65
|Tata Steel
|1,277.95
|3.62
|1,249.00
|1,277.95
|1,248.00
|Bajaj Finserv
|13,051.85
|3.61
|12,310.10
|13,100.00
|12,300.05
|Larsen & Turbo
|1,647.00
|3.56
|1,610.00
|1,647.15
|1,591.55
|Adani Ports
|692.7
|2.99
|678
|695
|666.7
|Hindalco
|393.95
|2.86
|390.2
|395.2
|389
|Wipro
|584
|2.8
|577.1
|585
|571
Check out the top seven losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindustan Unilever
|2,378.00
|-2.34
|2,450.00
|2,508.00
|2,375.50
|Asian Paints
|3,101.30
|-1.83
|3,130.00
|3,165.00
|3,090.00
|Bajaj Auto
|3,859.70
|-1.17
|3,920.00
|4,013.65
|3,781.60
|Cipla
|950.25
|-0.51
|958.1
|958.95
|946.65
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|758.25
|-0.26
|764.2
|767.1
|755.65
|Britannia
|3,424.95
|-0.25
|3,449.50
|3,449.50
|3,415.00
|HDFC Life
|663
|-0.07
|664
|669.4
|661.1
