Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

July 22: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
x

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50  (File/Photo)

Highlights

  • The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 638.70 points or 1.22 per cent to end at 52,837.21.
  • The Nifty 50 index closed 191.95 points or 1.23 per cent higher at 15,824.05.

After a fall of consecutive three days, the Indian stock markets closed over a per cent higher on Thursday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 638.70 points or 1.22 per cent to end at 52,837.21. The Nifty 50 index closed 191.95 points or 1.23 per cent higher at 15,824.05. Only seven stocks fell on Nifty 50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Symbol LTP %Change Open High Low
JSW Steel 722 5.87 689.9 722.6 689.05
Tech Mahindra 1,146.00 5.41 1,080.00 1,152.50 1,080.00
Bajaj Finance 6,189.00 4.16 5,930.00 6,244.00 5,921.15
Bharti Airtel 547.6 4.16 531.1 548 523.65
Tata Steel 1,277.95 3.62 1,249.00 1,277.95 1,248.00
Bajaj Finserv 13,051.85 3.61 12,310.10 13,100.00 12,300.05
Larsen & Turbo 1,647.00 3.56 1,610.00 1,647.15 1,591.55
Adani Ports 692.7 2.99 678 695 666.7
Hindalco 393.95 2.86 390.2 395.2 389
Wipro 584 2.8 577.1 585 571

Check out the top seven losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low
Hindustan Unilever 2,378.00 -2.34 2,450.00 2,508.00 2,375.50
Asian Paints 3,101.30 -1.83 3,130.00 3,165.00 3,090.00
Bajaj Auto 3,859.70 -1.17 3,920.00 4,013.65 3,781.60
Cipla 950.25 -0.51 958.1 958.95 946.65
Mahindra & Mahindra 758.25 -0.26 764.2 767.1 755.65
Britannia 3,424.95 -0.25 3,449.50 3,449.50 3,415.00
HDFC Life 663 -0.07 664 669.4 661.1


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X