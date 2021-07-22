July 22: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After a fall of consecutive three days, the Indian stock markets closed over a per cent higher on Thursday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose 638.70 points or 1.22 per cent to end at 52,837.21. The Nifty 50 index closed 191.95 points or 1.23 per cent higher at 15,824.05. Only seven stocks fell on Nifty 50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP %Change Open High Low JSW Steel 722 5.87 689.9 722.6 689.05 Tech Mahindra 1,146.00 5.41 1,080.00 1,152.50 1,080.00 Bajaj Finance 6,189.00 4.16 5,930.00 6,244.00 5,921.15 Bharti Airtel 547.6 4.16 531.1 548 523.65 Tata Steel 1,277.95 3.62 1,249.00 1,277.95 1,248.00 Bajaj Finserv 13,051.85 3.61 12,310.10 13,100.00 12,300.05 Larsen & Turbo 1,647.00 3.56 1,610.00 1,647.15 1,591.55 Adani Ports 692.7 2.99 678 695 666.7 Hindalco 393.95 2.86 390.2 395.2 389 Wipro 584 2.8 577.1 585 571

Check out the top seven losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Hindustan Unilever 2,378.00 -2.34 2,450.00 2,508.00 2,375.50 Asian Paints 3,101.30 -1.83 3,130.00 3,165.00 3,090.00 Bajaj Auto 3,859.70 -1.17 3,920.00 4,013.65 3,781.60 Cipla 950.25 -0.51 958.1 958.95 946.65 Mahindra & Mahindra 758.25 -0.26 764.2 767.1 755.65 Britannia 3,424.95 -0.25 3,449.50 3,449.50 3,415.00 HDFC Life 663 -0.07 664 669.4 661.1



