July 7: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic equity markets closed with a gain of more than 0.30 per cent today. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 193.58 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 53,054.76. The Nifty 50 index gained 61.40 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 15,879.65. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Steel
|1,225.00
|4.95
|1,167.95
|1,225.00
|1,158.50
|JSW Steel
|691.45
|2.72
|671.8
|694
|669
|Hindalco
|393.5
|2.11
|382.9
|395
|380.2
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,334.95
|2.02
|12,000.00
|12,399.00
|12,000.00
|UPL
|819
|1.95
|804.9
|821.5
|802
|Nestle India
|17,733.00
|1.5
|17,400.00
|17,800.00
|17,360.25
|HDFC
|2,532.00
|1.43
|2,503.85
|2,545.80
|2,495.20
|Adani Ports
|722.5
|1.38
|716.9
|723
|706
|Power Grid
|231.4
|1.14
|228.8
|231.45
|228.8
|IndusInd Bank
|1,042.65
|1.13
|1,024.55
|1,047.00
|1,013.00
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Titan
|1,726.80
|-2.04
|1,762.80
|1,783.40
|1,718.00
|ONGC
|120.1
|-1.15
|119.9
|120.4
|117.8
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,450.00
|-0.86
|7,528.00
|7,581.00
|7,433.65
|SBI Life
|1,015.00
|-0.8
|1,023.50
|1,027.00
|1,012.55
|Reliance
|2,112.00
|-0.6
|2,127.75
|2,127.75
|2,098.00
|Shree Cement
|27,610.00
|-0.57
|27,705.00
|28,114.10
|27,169.45
|Cipla
|965.5
|-0.37
|968
|968.95
|961
|M&M
|779.2
|-0.35
|777.8
|781.9
|768.55
|NTPC
|117.35
|-0.25
|117.05
|118.2
|116.85
|Bajaj Finance
|6,190.00
|-0.2
|6,220.00
|6,286.00
|6,160.40
