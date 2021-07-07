July 7: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed with a gain of more than 0.30 per cent today. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 193.58 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 53,054.76. The Nifty 50 index gained 61.40 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 15,879.65. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1,225.00 4.95 1,167.95 1,225.00 1,158.50 JSW Steel 691.45 2.72 671.8 694 669 Hindalco 393.5 2.11 382.9 395 380.2 Bajaj Finserv 12,334.95 2.02 12,000.00 12,399.00 12,000.00 UPL 819 1.95 804.9 821.5 802 Nestle India 17,733.00 1.5 17,400.00 17,800.00 17,360.25 HDFC 2,532.00 1.43 2,503.85 2,545.80 2,495.20 Adani Ports 722.5 1.38 716.9 723 706 Power Grid 231.4 1.14 228.8 231.45 228.8 IndusInd Bank 1,042.65 1.13 1,024.55 1,047.00 1,013.00

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Titan 1,726.80 -2.04 1,762.80 1,783.40 1,718.00 ONGC 120.1 -1.15 119.9 120.4 117.8 Maruti Suzuki 7,450.00 -0.86 7,528.00 7,581.00 7,433.65 SBI Life 1,015.00 -0.8 1,023.50 1,027.00 1,012.55 Reliance 2,112.00 -0.6 2,127.75 2,127.75 2,098.00 Shree Cement 27,610.00 -0.57 27,705.00 28,114.10 27,169.45 Cipla 965.5 -0.37 968 968.95 961 M&M 779.2 -0.35 777.8 781.9 768.55 NTPC 117.35 -0.25 117.05 118.2 116.85 Bajaj Finance 6,190.00 -0.2 6,220.00 6,286.00 6,160.40







