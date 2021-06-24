June 24: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
The equity markets ended the final session of the June series of futures & options (F&O) with a gain of more than 0.60 per cent. The major contribution came from the information technology stocks, while heavyweight like Relinace was the top loser even a slew of measures were announced by the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani at the firm's 44th annual general meeting (AGM).
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Infosys
1,556.10
3.52
1,517.00
1,568.75
1,511.20
TCS
3,370.00
3.33
3,284.00
3,383.00
3,278.50
JSW Steel
680.50
|2.25
669.60
681.50
664.90
Tech Mahindra
1,080.00
2.23
1,056.55
1,082.30
1,052.50
Larsen & Turbo
1,510.00
2.08
1,490.00
1,513.20
1,482.00
Asian Paints
3,044.00
1.90
2,987.35
3,049.70
2,975.45
Tata Steel
1,119.00
1.72
1,105.00
1,120.50
1,098.45
ICICI Bank
635.00
1.65
627.00
636.30
624.45
Nestle India
17,662.00
1.42
17,415.05
17,670.00
17,322.40
Mahindra & Mahindra
793.00
1.41
783.00
794.00
779.00
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Reliance
2,147.80
-2.61
2,206.85
2,214.60
IOC
111.45
-1.28
113.00
113.60
Coal India
146.75
-1.15
148.45
149.10
Shree Cement
28,603.00
-0.92
28,870.00
29,094.95
Bharti Airtel
529.80
-0.80
535.00
535.45
ONGC
122.45
-0.73
124.45
124.45
BPCL
467.00
-0.55
469.50
470.50
PowerGrid
231.00
-0.54
232.25
232.95
Cipla
952.55
-0.54
957.80
958.70
Eicher Motor
2,715.00
-0.50
2,728.60
2,735.00