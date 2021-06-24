June 24: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The equity markets ended the final session of the June series of futures & options (F&O) with a gain of more than 0.60 per cent. The major contribution came from the information technology stocks, while heavyweight like Relinace was the top loser even a slew of measures were announced by the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani at the firm's 44th annual general meeting (AGM).



Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Infosys 1,556.10 3.52 1,517.00 1,568.75 1,511.20 TCS 3,370.00 3.33 3,284.00 3,383.00 3,278.50 JSW Steel 680.50 2.25 669.60 681.50 664.90 Tech Mahindra 1,080.00 2.23 1,056.55 1,082.30 1,052.50 Larsen & Turbo 1,510.00 2.08 1,490.00 1,513.20 1,482.00 Asian Paints 3,044.00 1.90 2,987.35 3,049.70 2,975.45 Tata Steel 1,119.00 1.72 1,105.00 1,120.50 1,098.45 ICICI Bank 635.00 1.65 627.00 636.30 624.45 Nestle India 17,662.00 1.42 17,415.05 17,670.00 17,322.40 Mahindra & Mahindra 793.00 1.41 783.00 794.00 779.00

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Reliance 2,147.80 -2.61 2,206.85 2,214.60 IOC 111.45 -1.28 113.00 113.60 Coal India 146.75 -1.15 148.45 149.10 Shree Cement 28,603.00 -0.92 28,870.00 29,094.95 Bharti Airtel 529.80 -0.80 535.00 535.45 ONGC 122.45 -0.73 124.45 124.45 BPCL 467.00 -0.55 469.50 470.50 PowerGrid 231.00 -0.54 232.25 232.95 Cipla 952.55 -0.54 957.80 958.70 Eicher Motor 2,715.00 -0.50 2,728.60 2,735.00



