June 24: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The equity markets ended the final session of the June series of futures & options (F&O) with a gain of more than 0.60 per cent.

The equity markets ended the final session of the June series of futures & options (F&O) with a gain of more than 0.60 per cent. The major contribution came from the information technology stocks, while heavyweight like Relinace was the top loser even a slew of measures were announced by the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani at the firm's 44th annual general meeting (AGM).

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Infosys

1,556.10

3.52

1,517.00

1,568.75

1,511.20

TCS

3,370.00

3.33

3,284.00

3,383.00

3,278.50

JSW Steel

680.50

2.25

669.60

681.50

664.90

Tech Mahindra

1,080.00

2.23

1,056.55

1,082.30

1,052.50

Larsen & Turbo

1,510.00

2.08

1,490.00

1,513.20

1,482.00

Asian Paints

3,044.00

1.90

2,987.35

3,049.70

2,975.45

Tata Steel

1,119.00

1.72

1,105.00

1,120.50

1,098.45

ICICI Bank

635.00

1.65

627.00

636.30

624.45

Nestle India

17,662.00

1.42

17,415.05

17,670.00

17,322.40

Mahindra & Mahindra

793.00

1.41

783.00

794.00

779.00

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Reliance

2,147.80

-2.61

2,206.85

2,214.60

IOC

111.45

-1.28

113.00

113.60

Coal India

146.75

-1.15

148.45

149.10

Shree Cement

28,603.00

-0.92

28,870.00

29,094.95

Bharti Airtel

529.80

-0.80

535.00

535.45

ONGC

122.45

-0.73

124.45

124.45

BPCL

467.00

-0.55

469.50

470.50

PowerGrid

231.00

-0.54

232.25

232.95

Cipla

952.55

-0.54

957.80

958.70

Eicher Motor

2,715.00

-0.50

2,728.60

2,735.00


