KAFF Launches New Exclusive Brand Store in Bachupally Offering a Complete Kitchen Solution Experience

KAFF India, a pioneering brand in high-end modular kitchen solutions, has announced the opening of its new exclusive brand store in Bachupally, marking another milestone in its journey to bring innovation, elegance, and performance to Indian homes.

“We are delighted to open our new showroom in Bachupally, a growing hub of modern living,” said Mr. Nalin Kumar, COO, KAFF India. “At KAFF, we strive to deliver kitchen solutions that combine advanced technology, superior design, and everyday convenience. This new store reflects our ongoing commitment to providing customers with a seamless and inspiring experience as they create their dream kitchens.”

Located at Shop No. 8 & 9, Sy No. 44, Maktha Mahaboobpet, Miyapur, next to Kreative Glass, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500049, the new store offers customers a premium, immersive experience, showcasing the entire range of KAFF’s built-in kitchen appliances, hardware, accessories, and sinks under one roof.

Thoughtfully designed to inspire modern homeowners, the store serves as a one-stop destination for those looking to transform their kitchens into efficient, stylish, and contemporary spaces. Visitors can explore an extensive selection of cutting-edge chimneys, high-performance cooktops, built-in ovens, dishwashers, wine coolers, and more, all crafted to blend sophisticated design with superior functionality.

With the launch of its new Bachupally store, KAFF continues to expand its retail footprint across India, offering consumers the opportunity to experience its world-class kitchen innovations up close.

The KAFF Brand Store in Bachupally is now open — inviting customers to discover the perfect blend of innovation, elegance, and performance, all in one place.