Live
- Mohan Babu University Hosts SAMARTHA 2025 — A 36-Hour National Hackathon on Smart Solutions for a Sustainable Future
- JICA and BCG Build India’s First Digital Public Infrastructure for Forests with Forest Stack Launch
- KAFF Launches New Exclusive Brand Store in Bachupally Offering a Complete Kitchen Solution Experience
- PM Modi express shock over Srikakulam temple stampede, announces ex-gratia
- Nine dead in stampede at Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy temple on Ekadashi; PM Modi, CM Naidu express grief
- Samsung and Nvidia Join Forces to Build World’s First AI Megafactory with 50,000 GPUs
- Sandhya Mridul slams anti-ageing trend, questions its logic: “Will it take care of our hormones?”
- Turkish Airlines Secures Landmark Financing from Bank of China
- Ministers inspect arrangements for CM’s visit
- Janhavi Shankar’s “Amma Paata” becomes an anthem of love
KAFF Launches New Exclusive Brand Store in Bachupally Offering a Complete Kitchen Solution Experience
KAFF India, a pioneering brand in high-end modular kitchen solutions, has announced the opening of its new exclusive brand store in Bachupally,...
KAFF India, a pioneering brand in high-end modular kitchen solutions, has announced the opening of its new exclusive brand store in Bachupally, marking another milestone in its journey to bring innovation, elegance, and performance to Indian homes.
“We are delighted to open our new showroom in Bachupally, a growing hub of modern living,” said Mr. Nalin Kumar, COO, KAFF India. “At KAFF, we strive to deliver kitchen solutions that combine advanced technology, superior design, and everyday convenience. This new store reflects our ongoing commitment to providing customers with a seamless and inspiring experience as they create their dream kitchens.”
Located at Shop No. 8 & 9, Sy No. 44, Maktha Mahaboobpet, Miyapur, next to Kreative Glass, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500049, the new store offers customers a premium, immersive experience, showcasing the entire range of KAFF’s built-in kitchen appliances, hardware, accessories, and sinks under one roof.
Thoughtfully designed to inspire modern homeowners, the store serves as a one-stop destination for those looking to transform their kitchens into efficient, stylish, and contemporary spaces. Visitors can explore an extensive selection of cutting-edge chimneys, high-performance cooktops, built-in ovens, dishwashers, wine coolers, and more, all crafted to blend sophisticated design with superior functionality.
With the launch of its new Bachupally store, KAFF continues to expand its retail footprint across India, offering consumers the opportunity to experience its world-class kitchen innovations up close.
The KAFF Brand Store in Bachupally is now open — inviting customers to discover the perfect blend of innovation, elegance, and performance, all in one place.