Live
- Visakhapatnam: Foundation stones laid for political gain says MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Visakhapatnam: Connecting younger generation through performing arts
- Tirupati: TTD to observe Yagnams, Vratams round the year
- Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations
- Rayachoti: ‘Pay relief to NH-71 land losers’
- Tirupati: BJP to launch 10-day campaign against YSRCP’s corrupt rule
- Tirupati: Study of sastras will help preserve Indian culture says pontiff
- Anantapur: Untimely rains damage crops in 20K hectares in Anantapur
- Kurnool: Ensure quality treatment to patients says health Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy
Kamala Harris to meet Google, Microsoft, OpenAI CEOs to discuss AI risks
US Vice President Kamala Harris was set to meet CEOs of Google, Microsoft and OpenAI (the developer of ChatGPT) to discuss how to make artificial intelligence (AI) responsible and mitigate its potential risks
San Francisco: US Vice President Kamala Harris was set to meet CEOs of Google, Microsoft and OpenAI (the developer of ChatGPT) to discuss how to make artificial intelligence (AI) responsible and mitigate its potential risks.
The White House said that Harris in a "frank discussion" on Thursday will emphasise upon the need for safeguards to make AI ethical and trustworthy, reports CNBC.
She will be joined by senior members of the Joe Biden administration, including Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary; Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden's chief of staff; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; and Arati Prabhakar, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, among others.
The meeting is part of the Biden administration's "broader effort to engage with experts about the technology and ensure that AI products are safe before they're deployed to the public".
The President last month said that AI "could be" dangerous but it remains to be seen how the technology will affect society.
"Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public," Biden said at the opening of a meeting of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
Asked if AI was dangerous, the President said it "remains to be seen" but "it could be".
In an open letter, several tech leaders including Tesla CEO Elon Musk have called for a pause on the rollout of AI due to the technology's "profound risks to society and humanity."