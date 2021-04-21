KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,245 crore across various business

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, announced that it has secured new orders of Rs. 1,245 crores across its various businesses.

Business-wise details of the new orders:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders of Rs 629 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Railways: The business has secured orders of Rs 446 crores in technologically enabled/ conventional segments in India:

• Third Rail for Metro – Orders for third rail and associated works.

• Overhead Electrification (OHE) – Orders for Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works.

Civil: The business has secured orders of Rs 107 crores for infra works in the Defence and industrial segments in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders of Rs 63 crores for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. said, "We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. With these orders, our total order inflow for FY21 stands at Rs 11,876 crores with YOY growth of 5 per cent despite the challenging environment. Our Railway order book continues to grow with orders in both conventional and new areas. The EPC order in Americas, secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers, further strengthens our order book in that region."

KEC International, an RPG Group Company, is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Solar, Smart Infrastructure and Cables. The Company is currently executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100+ countries (includes EPC & Supply).